Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,763 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $160.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

