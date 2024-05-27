Cormark Comments on Barksdale Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barksdale Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for Barksdale Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barksdale Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of BRO opened at C$0.18 on Monday. Barksdale Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

