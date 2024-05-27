D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,980 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,502. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $148.66 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

