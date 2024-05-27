EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $126.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.