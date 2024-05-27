MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of MarketAxess worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $216.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.01 and a 1 year high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

