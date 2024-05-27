Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,350.31 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $768.23 and a one year high of $1,350.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,126.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.