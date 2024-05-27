Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $313,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
Insider Activity
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.
