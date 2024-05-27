Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $333,000 Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after buying an additional 184,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $44.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.