SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 379,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 333,766 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,128,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 281,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.01 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.