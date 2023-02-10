2 Possible Short Plays To Keep On Watch

Well Thursday’s trading session brought with it a lot of red. Every sector finished the day down from where we were earlier in the week. This substantial decline came after the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) neared a high of 420 before losing momentum. SPY is now currently down over 2% for the week.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

Since yesterday has us thinking about the downside, here is another way you can take advantage of anymore selling. Inverse ETFs will allow you to take a long, short position. Meaning you would be able to go long based on the idea the market will continue to decline. As you can see by the video, the SQQQ was up by just over 2% on the day.

If the market continues to show red, then…

