Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,408,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,406,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.