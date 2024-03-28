Americas Silver (USAS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

