Check-Cap (CHEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

