Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as high as $119.78 and last traded at $119.04, with a volume of 822906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

