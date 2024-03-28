Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.