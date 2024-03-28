Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of AINC stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.66. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $13.03.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
