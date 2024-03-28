Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
