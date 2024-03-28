Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

