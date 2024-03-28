Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

Shares of BUJAW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.