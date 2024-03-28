Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance
Shares of BUJAW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.