Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

