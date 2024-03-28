Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $108.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.24 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $104.47 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

