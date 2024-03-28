Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $456.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

