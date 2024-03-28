Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

