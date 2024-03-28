Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,916 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE F opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

