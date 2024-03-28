Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

