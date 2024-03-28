Green Plains’ (GPRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,205,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

