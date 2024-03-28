KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

