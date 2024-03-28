High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

