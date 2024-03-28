High Note Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 48,402 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

