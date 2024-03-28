IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $130.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

