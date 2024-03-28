iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 518,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 777,348 shares.The stock last traded at $67.78 and had previously closed at $67.56.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.