James Halstead plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
James Halstead Trading Down 3.0 %
LON:JHD opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. James Halstead has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.18 ($2.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.78. The stock has a market cap of £848.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.
About James Halstead
