James Halstead plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Halstead Trading Down 3.0 %

LON:JHD opened at GBX 203.60 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. James Halstead has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.18 ($2.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.78. The stock has a market cap of £848.48 million, a PE ratio of 2,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

