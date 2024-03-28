Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,160,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,996,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

