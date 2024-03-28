Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$51.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.08.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Parkland Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE PKI opened at C$42.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The stock has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.29 and a 12 month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$43,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

