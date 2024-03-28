Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $193.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $128.47 and a fifty-two week high of $193.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.