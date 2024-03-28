S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $480.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $384.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

