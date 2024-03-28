S.A. Mason LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.