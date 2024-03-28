Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

