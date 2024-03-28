Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
SHG opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.
Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHG
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.