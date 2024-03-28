Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Grows By 200.0%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.