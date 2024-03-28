Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Grows By 200.0%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.