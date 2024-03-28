Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 3%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 62,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 59,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Uxin Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Get Uxin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 1,551.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uxin by 42.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 209,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.