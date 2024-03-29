Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 18,930 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

