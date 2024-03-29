Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $746,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.97 and a 200-day moving average of $637.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $334.58 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

