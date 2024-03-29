Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 7,461 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane acquired 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,506.67 ($4,431.53).

Artisanal Spirits Price Performance

LON:ART opened at GBX 44 ($0.56) on Friday. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a one year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a market cap of £31.05 million, a P/E ratio of -733.33 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

