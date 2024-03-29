Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$199.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.44.

Several research analysts have commented on KXS shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In related news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total transaction of C$1,113,158.68. In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$1,113,158.68. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total transaction of C$770,691.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,930. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:KXS opened at C$154.00 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$191.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$155.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$152.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.36 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 2.8145101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

