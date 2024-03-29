North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $343.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $241.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.