Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

