Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 77.8%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance
ZIJMY opened at $40.36 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zijin Mining Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.