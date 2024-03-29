Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 77.8%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

ZIJMY opened at $40.36 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Get Zijin Mining Group alerts:

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.