Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Declines By 77.8%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zijin Mining Group Stock Performance

ZIJMY opened at $40.36 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.