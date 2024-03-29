Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Short Interest Update

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 474,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $342,000.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

URNJ opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

