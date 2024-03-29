Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yamato stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Yamato has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Business Unit, Corporate Business Unit, and Other segments. The Retail Business Unit segment provides small parcel delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations.

