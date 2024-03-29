Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Yamato Price Performance
Shares of Yamato stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Yamato has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $19.18.
About Yamato
