Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.93

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 6542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $823.34 million, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

