Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.