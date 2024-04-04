Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,398.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 916 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $17,147.52.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 691,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,409 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

